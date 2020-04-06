Pink on her son battling Covid-19: 'There were nights when I've cried and never prayed more in my life'
Pink has "cried and prayed" like never before whilst she and her son Jameson have been battling coronavirus symptoms.
The 40-year-old singer and her three-year-old son - whom she has with husband Carey Hart - are "feeling better" now but had been "really, really sick", with her little boy suffering the most.
And the 'Beautiful Trauma' hitmaker - who tested positive - has revealed she turned to prayer most nights, whilst she warned people that children are "not safe" from the respiratory infection.
In an Instagram Live with her author friend Jen Pastiloff, she said: "There were many nights when I've cried and I've never prayed more in my life.
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️
"It's funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be okay. It's not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this."
Pink - who also has eight-year-old Willow with Carey - added how she has kept note of Jameson's symptoms and he is still suffering with a high temperature after three weeks, and added that her spouse and daughter are "perfectly fine".
Amazingly we pulled off our chat even though Instagram live failed us 😂.
She continued: "Jameson has been really, really sick.
"I've kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well.
"He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature.
"It's been a rollercoaster for both of us, but Carey and Willow have been perfectly fine."
The 'A Million Dreams' hitmaker also suffers with asthma and was placed on nebulizers for the first time in many years. which was really "scary" for her, but she was more concerned with her son's health.
She said: "We're better than we were.
"Last week I was on Nebulizers.
"I've had asthma really bad, had it for my whole life.
"It got really, really scary, I'm not gonna lie. In the beginning, all we were hearing was 'If you're young, this is 65 and older, all of the kids are fine.'
"Yes I have asthma, but Jameson, he's three, he's perfectly fine.
@pink thank you for sharing this story with us.
"We live in the country, right.
"The worst thing that attacks us here is pollen or mountain lion.
"But he's been really, really sick and it's scary.
"He's been up and down and I've been on nebulizers for the first time in 30 years and that's been really scary for me."
Pink has also joined many of her fellow celebrities in donating to those fighting on the frontline during the global health pandemic, with the 'Just Give Me a Reason' singer pledging $1 million.