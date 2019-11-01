Pink says touring with a family feels “f***ing impossible” at times.
The 40-year-old singer - whose real name is Alicia Beth Moore - has daughter Willow, eight, and son Jameson, two, with her husband Carey Hart, and has said that being on the road as a mother can be difficult.
She said: “[It] f***ing impossible at times. There have been many times when I have been sitting in the corner of arena bathrooms crying.”
The ‘What About Us’ hitmaker has felt guilty on several occasions whilst touring with her brood, as she admits she’s often wondered why she’s still touring when she has children.
She added: “[I’ve said] to myself, ‘There’s a reason why women don’t do this, there’s a reason why moms don’t do this.’ ”