Ricky Martin must be doing something right because he's enjoying parenting in lockdown

Ricky Martin is finding parenting "exciting and interesting" in lockdown. The 'Livin' La Vida Loca' hitmaker - who has 11-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, Lucia, 11 months, and Renn, eight months, with his husband Jwan Yosef - is enjoying spending time at home with his spouse and his four children, as they are so used to being on the road. Asked how his family is, he said: "All good. All good. I'm in Los Angeles at the moment, dealing with this madness that we're all dealing with. But my family is great. My husband is doing great. My kids are fantastic. My parents are healthy, and nothing but gratitude. "Parenting is exciting and interesting and interesting, and add to it a little bit of a pandemic to the whole equation. Listen, it's been fascinating just to be able to spend so much time with the kids. Although, since the moment they were born, pretty much, they've been on the road."

And Ricky is "very aware" of his children's emotions now because of the coronavirus pandemic and has found it "interesting" getting to know them more.

Speaking to PROUD RADIO on Apple Music, he added: "I became a father not to leave them with grandma because I have to go to work. Actually, they have a lot of frequent flyer miles because they've been with me. They're 11 years old.

"What I'm trying to say is that it's been very beautiful to spend time with them, checking constantly, checkups, and mental health. Because I think it's important in this lockdown just to ask them every day, 'How are you feeling?' I am very aware of their emotions and they now, because of this pandemic, they can differentiate one feeling from another. So it's been really interesting."