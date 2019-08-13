Peppa Pig will perform in South Africa in September. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Peppa Pig is coming to town next month, and this time she’s bringing her doting parents and her baby brother, George. The famous cartoon character, who has won the hearts of many pre-school children and some adults, is returning to South African shores - and tickets are selling fast.

Peppa will perform at Durban’s Suncoast Globe from September 13 to 15, in Cape Town at the Artscape Opera House from September 6 to 8, and at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on September 20.

Peppa Pig will also perform her Durban opening performance at Vukukhanye, one of the organisations that drive Suncoast’s corporate social initiatives.

Chad Findlay, the resident creative director for The Peppa Pig Show, said Peppa had to include South Africa in her world tour, as she had some of her most ardent fans in the country.

He said her last live show tour in South Africa was sold out and additional shows had to be added due to demand.

“Peppa has legions of fans, and identifies with parents and their children. She reinforces the core values of the importance of family, friends, and fun. She’s a young girl, exploring the world with those close to her, and is always discovering new things along the way,” said Findlay.

The show will be designed to give young fans an unforgettable live theatre experience and encompasses the charming, colourful nature of the hit TV series, with the show’s popular songs.

Findlay shares some spoilers: “In this thrilling adventure, Polly Parrot and Mr Dinosaur have vanished, leaving Peppa, George, Mummy and Daddy Pig to embark on an incredible journey to find the missing duo.

“As always, Peppa’s special friends Suzy Sheep, Danny Dog and Pedro Pony are on hand to help in the fantastic hunt.”

Findlay said those who wanted to see Peppa in action should hurry as “shows are selling out fast”.

His tips for guests on the day: “It’s going to be a big day out for Peppa fans, with lots of excitement on the day. Arrive early and enjoy all the magic.

“There are going to be lots of treats and surprises in store for Peppa’s young fans! Muddy puddles!”