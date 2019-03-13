UK retail store Primark have just dropped their Disney Dumbo collection.

UK retail store Primark have just dropped their Disney Dumbo collection. Celebrating the film remake of one of our most beloved childhood characters, they’ve gone all out with homeware, makeup and clothing. The newest release of Disney paraphernalia comes just as the movie, a modern re-imagining of the classic fairytale, is set for release later this month.

If you’re a fan, you’ll probably be chomping at the bit to get your hands on the goodies. Unfortunately, Primark doesn’t ship outside of Europe, but fear not, we’ve gone in search of all things Dumbo available in South Africa.

Pandora Lucky Elephant Charm, R579

Made from sterling silver, Pandora’s highly detailed elephant charm is an adorable emblem of luck. Create a collection of your favourite animals by styling with the brand’s other animal charms.





www.pandorashop.co.za





Disney’s Dumbo Sweatshirt, R579

Playful and quirky, Zara’s round neck sweatshirt is available in black with long sleeves, ribbed trims and a Disney Dumbo print on the front.

www.zara.com/za





Dumbo Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, R301 - R341

Whether you’re a kid at heart or just love all things Disney, this duvet cover set is a colourful homage to a much-loved character.





www.nextdirect.com/za





Disney Dumbo Mug, R225

If coffee is what you need to get your day started, nothing says “top of the morning” more than this adorable blush pink mug. You can thank us after the first cup.





www.asos.com/





Disney x Coach Dumbo Clutch, R5188

Coach returns for another collaboration with Disney after the success of previous collections. This chalk white leather Disney x Coach Dumbo clutch features a top-zip fastening, wrist strap and a signature logo canvas back.

www.farfetch.com/za





Disney Plush Figure Dumbo, R800

Cuddly, soft and suitable for all ages, this plush toy is one that will grow with your little one and is sure to accompany them on trips, bed and probably hide in their backpacks at preschool.





www.musika.co.za





Dumbo Live Action Picture Book, R221

Based on Tim Burton’s live action remake, the book focuses on the iconic baby elephant’s heartwarming journey. With sparse text and gorgeous illustrations inspired by the film’s stunning visuals, fans will be eager to revisit the unique world of Dumbo over and over again.





www.loot.co.za