London - Teenage boys are catching up their female counterparts by becoming more worried about their looks, a UK children’s charity warned.
It is making them unhappier as boys now reaching their early teens are much more likely to fret about their bodies and clothes than earlier generations.
The findings by the Children’s Society suggest the ‘Love Island’ culture in which a sculpted "gym body" is of overwhelming importance has a wide influence among male teenagers.
Many girls have long struggled with being satisfied about their looks, said a report. It added: "Historically, boys have been happier with their appearance but the gap is narrowing."
According to the society’s annual Good Childhood report, overall more than 200 000 children said they are unhappy with their lives as a whole. For boys, their looks are an increasingly important factor in why they are happy or unhappy.