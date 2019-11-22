London - Every mother knows the desperate struggle to find a babysitter at short notice – and it turns out being a duchess is no advantage.
Duchess Kate was forced to pull out of a glitzy awards ceremony on Thursday night due to "childcare problems".
While Prince William attended the Tusk Conservation Awards solo, the Duchess of Cambridge had to make her apologies at the last minute and stay at home to look after their three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis.
It is understood one of the children was not feeling well and Kate felt she needed to stay with them as no one else could step in.
But instead of joining her husband at the event in London’s Leicester Square, Kate met the award finalists earlier in the day for tea at Kensington Palace.