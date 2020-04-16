These ridiculous online challenges need to stop

I’m not sure if it’s just me, but if it wasn’t for social media and regular news updates I wouldn’t know what day into the lockdown we are. To me, it feels like it’s been day 55 for a while now. If it wasn’t for a demanding job and even more demanding kids, I would probably be bored out of my mind by now. Judging by what I see across social media platforms, it’s crystal clear that people are in fact extremely bored and have way too much time on their hands. Boredom brings on new challenges, and then they start trending. You start realising that people are doing the weirdest things to get noticed. Boredom is making people do stupid things. Picture: Pexels Whether it’s women throwing makeup brushes around on TikTok or guys trying on wigs on Twitter. Before I continue my rant, I have to confess my teenage daughter made me join TikTok. Yes she forced me into it. And now I'm a TikTok addict. If you’ve heard about it, not sure what it is exactly but curious to check it out, my advice is: Don’t do it.

Once you start watching those short videos of people doing anything and everything to become “famous” you cannot stop.

But, when - because you will - get onto the app you will soon notice a pattern. You hear the same songs. See the same movements. Watch the same pranks. This often leaves me wondering, where did it all start?

Who decided that it would be a cool idea to cover a raw egg in chocolate to make it look like an Easter egg and then get some innocent person to bite into it? Personally, I don’t see anything funny about someone biting into a crunchy eggshell and raw egg dripping out their mouth.

Women are now using pillows to create outfits. This is something I expect my four-year-old to do, yet there are grown woman doing full-on “photoshoots” wearing full-face makeup and sexy heels.

Someone woke up one morning, looked at the pillows and thought, “Hey, let make an outfit out of this and post it on social media”. Then someone else sees it and reckons that’s amazing let me try it as well. And just like that, a new trend is born.

I’ve seen kids wack their folks in the face with soggy tissues or a slice of cold ham. Gosh if I had to try that as a kid I would get a whack on the bottom! The person pulling the prank usually cuts out the parent's responses but I can guarantee you that it didn’t end well.

What I’m trying to say is that all these repetitive pranks and challenges are becoming monotonous and boring.

I know you guys are bored out there but there has to be better ways to fill your days.

This madness needs to stop.



