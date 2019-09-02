Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with their newborn son. Picture: AP

Thomas Markle is in the news again. According to various reports, the 75-year-old is still hoping to mend his fractured relationship with his daughter Meghan Markle. The retired lighting director hasn't seen his daughter, the Duchess of Sussex, since before she married Prince Harry in May 2018 but hoped that motherhood would have "mellowed" the former actress and she'd have ended their estrangement so he could develop a relationship with his three-month-old grandchild, Bang Showbiz reported.

Markle told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall beside the one of Meghan. Isn't that what any grandfather would want? I'd love to know if he's got the famous Markle nose."

The latest report from British Tabloid, The Express, has gone as far as saying that Meghan might never see her father again.

"It’s a terribly sad situation but Meghan has made the very difficult decision that she doesn’t have an active relationship with her father any more," said a royal insider.

“This was actually a decision she made some time ago and it is something she’s now coming to terms with.

“It’s obviously heartbreaking for her but she has to protect herself, her husband and her son," they concluded.