WATCH: Cape Town teachers welcome pupils back dressed as superheroes

Confusion reigned on Monday as most Grade 7 and 12 pupils returned to schools in the Western Cape, despite Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga's to-and-fro decision. For Cape Town learners it was business as usual - or at least as close to it as possible. One school school went all out with their teachers taking centre stage. Instead of starting off classes like they usually, Table Bay Primary School teachers welcomed back their Grade 7 pupils dressed as superheroes. And that's not all, they did an entire dance sequence to the song "Superman" by Jay Superhero, complete with face masks, hand sanitizer and pompoms. The video, which was posted to the school's Facebook account on Monday, received more than 160 comments and 700 likes.

"Brilliant! Way to go TVPS .. leading the way to schools returning. Have to say I have been very nervous but you have made it so much easier for us parents and really provided such peace of mind. Love your spirit and being part of the TVPS family," commented one parent.

"Coolest teachers, what an inspiration! I went to TVPS 1982-86, still have fond memories!!!." said another ex-pupil.

With regards to schools reopening, Motshekga said that following discussions and issues of supply being flagged in reports from education MECs from various provinces along with the department's assessments, it was decided schools will reopen on June 8.

Schools ready in terms of supply of PPE and training were urged to use this week for induction. Other schools that were not ready would have to do a "mop-up" operation this week to ensure PPE was delivered and training of teachers had taken place.