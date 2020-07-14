WATCH: Dad dealing with daughter's tantrum goes viral and the internet is loving it

Parents can all relate. You're in the store with your little one minding your own business and suddenly all hell breaks loose when your child starts throwing themselves on the floor and proceeds to wail at the top of their lungs. What do you do? Walk out of the store with crying child in tow or give them a stern talking to? It's a tough one, especially when all eyes are on you. But this father took it all in his stride when dealing with his toddler's tantrum, and now his reaction has gone viral. The unknown father's conversation with his daughter was shared by via Shed Socials on Facebook and already gained 3.2K comments, with many commending him for the way he dealt with her meltdown. The two appear to be in the parking lot of a Walmart after his daughter Aris had an episode in the store. Instead of scolding her, he very calmly explains to her why her behaviour will not be tolerated.

While she is still crying, he asks her if she's done crying, and she nods in return. "You gona listen cause everybody seeing you acting a fool?" he tells her.

And then he gets real by sharing some very valuable parenting advice.

"You see when you spoil the hell out of your kids, this is what happens. And you see that's our fault for being raised as ghetto kids and never having anything. But see people don't know how to tell their kids 'no' even if they were spoiled or not spoiled.

"I don't care if you grew up with a silver spoon in your mouth. Don't put one in your child's mouth because this is what happens. And when you have to be stern, and they don't like it because they're spoiled, this is what they act like," he says.

While some parents may take issue with his parenting style, others welcomed the way her addressed the tantrum head on.

One Facebook user commented: "Absolutely brilliant. I applaud that dad for the way he handled the situation and totally agree with his way. Terrific dad"

Another said: "This why why kids need a father figure in their lives" while someone added: "Great job. I'm glad you just use your words so she will get it".