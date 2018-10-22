The British icon - who has been married to the former pop star since 1999 - confessed: "Victoria rips me about it all the time." Picture: Reuters

David Beckham thinks he's a "softie". The 43-year-old retired soccer star - who has kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo,16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, with his wife Victoria - has revealed that in spite of his competitive nature, he's actually a very easygoing parent.

David also told the Australian TV show The Sunday Project: "I know I'm slightly stricter with the boys than I am with [daughter] Harper, to be honest ... the boys rip me about it all the time."

David revealed that Victoria teases him about his parenting style and, in particular, how he's noticeably less strict with his daughter.

The British icon - who has been married to the former pop star since 1999 - confessed: "Victoria rips me about it all the time."

David has been able to spend even more time with his kids since he retired from soccer in 2013. But he's admitted to initially struggling with having to walk away from the game that he's always loved.

He previously shared: "It was always going to be difficult, no matter what I'd set up, no matter how many children I have got to take my mind off things.

"There was always going to be a moment when I finished playing, that I was going to find tough. Um, it wasn't straightaway, but I had a three-week spell when I was really struggling."

David also revealed he's reached a point in his life whereby he's stopped worrying about what people think of him.

Speaking about how he copes with the speculation that surrounds his life, David explained: "I'm secure as a person, as a husband, as a dad.

"I've gone past the point of really worrying, caring. When I was 22 years old, it might have affected me differently."