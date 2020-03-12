WATCH: Grandma's brutally honest response to turning 94 is the funniest

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

US resident Paige Kidder was not exactly in an appreciative mood when she turned 94. Her family gathered for the momentous occasion to celebrate the milestone. But Kidder was having none of it. As her family drew their Happy Birthday song to a close, she turns unexpectedly towards them and says "Well, thank you very much... I hope this is my last." The whole exchange was captured on camera by her granddaughter Pauline who uploaded it to TikTok - it's already been viewed more than 13 million times. Speaking exclusively to LADbible, 23-year-old Pauline said: "After my grandma said her now-famous quote, 'I hope this is my last', I was not nearly as shocked as my friends were given that she's been jokingly saying this for a few years now. At least, that's what I like to believe is a joke.

"My friends awkwardly chuckled and her sons, my dad and uncle, being used to hearing it, just went about cutting the cake."

With age comes the notion of not giving a damn. Chances are Paige has gotten past the point of pleasantries. About three years ago BuzzFeed did a listicle called "Brutally Honest Grandmas Who Have Zero Filter." Below are some of our favourites:

Me: "All my friends are getting married."

Grandma: "Yeah? All my friends are dying."

XXXXXXX

My brother came out as gay to my grandma and she said, "I knew girls weren't going to like you from the beginning."

XXXXXXX

Me: "It's hot in here."

Grandma: "You better start going to church because it's a lot hotter in hell."

XXXXXXXX

I was painting my nails one time, and my grandma leaned over said, "That's a nice shade of wh*re red."