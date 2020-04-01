WATCH: Kim Kardashian West is done having more babies

Kim Kardashian West is adamant the option to have another baby "is out the door" after being cooped up at home with her four children during coronavirus lockdown. The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been self-isolating with her husband Kanye West and their kids; North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and 10-month-old Psalm in a bid to slow down the spread of Covid-19 and has admitted the challenging times have definitely put her off adding another one to her brood. Speaking on 'The View' on Tuesday the 39-year-old reality TV star said: "Being at home with four kids - if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough. It's really tough." Although she has found it hard entertaining her kids indoors, Kim has loved spending more quality time with the 'Bound 2' hitmaker, 42.

She explained: "I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world that this has been [great.] I think the family bonding part of it all - [we're] going on walks outside [and] watched every single movie you could possibly imagine. I've been showing the kids all these '80s movies like 'Harry and the Hendersons' and stuff that they wouldn't watch.

"It's so much fun, so I love all the family bonding stuff. But I've been doing laundry and cooking and the kids just got on spring break, thank god.

"Being their teacher too ... [I have] newfound respect for teachers. They deserve so much. It's been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the backburner and just focus on the kids."

The brunette beauty has also found it "hard" not seeing her family.

She said: "It's been really hard. We do Zoom dinners where we all make our plate and get on. We're on a group family chat all the time, FaceTiming my grandma, my sisters. It has been really challenging ... Our kids haven't seen each other - the cousins haven't played together, so that's been very different for them too."