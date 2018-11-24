furReal Pets. Picture: YouTube.com

Poopsie Slime Surprise Unicorn Inside the mystery pack, you'll find a surprise unicorn, a glitter potty, slime powder and accessories. Feed the unicorn and sit her down on her glitter potty for a slime surprise.

Scruff-a-Luv

On first glance, you'll spot a ball of matted fur. But all Scruff-a-Luvs need is a little TLC: Simply bathe, dry and groom your pet, and you'll be set. Packaging includes a grooming brush, collar and adoption certificate.

Harry Potter Mystery Wand

Inside the mystery pack, you'll find one of nine wands that each match a different Harry Potter character. The blind pack contains the 12-inch wand, a wand box and a 3-D bookmark that also matches your magical character.

Lego Harry Potter Great Hall

No fewer than 878 Lego bricks are all you need to build Hogwarts's Great Hall. The set includes house banners, a movable spiral staircase, a potions room and more, as well as 10 characters from the beloved series.

furReal Pets

These plush puppies walk, wag their tails, sit and respond with a bark whenever you talk to them. Some furReal pets also come with a leash and collar. (Perhaps meant for all those children asking for a puppy this year?)

Monopoly: Fortnite Edition

It's a classic board game mixed with one of the year's most popular video games. The board features distinct Fortnite locations and properties, and players must avoid the Storm to survive. The last one alive wins it all.

