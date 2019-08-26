The latest video shows her setting up the prank by attaching her middle finger with sticky tape to the rest of her hand. Picture: Twitter

YouTuber and blogger @refelicity is the ultimate prank master when it comes taking revenge on her two boys. The British-born mom thinks up all sorts of pranks, much to the dismay of her children. But in the end it's all fun and games.

Her most recent prank is not for the faint-hearted though. The video has already gone viral on Twitter with over 58K views. But it's the way she executes each joke that makes every parent want to give it a try.

The latest video shows her setting up the prank by attaching her middle finger with sticky tape to the rest of her hand. She then proceeds to take a chopping board, some veggies and a handsome dashing of fake blood. You see where this is going, right?

Once her props are set up, she leans in with a chopping knife and screams out in agony. Once the boys rush in, things start kicking off. Suffice to say, the total look of horror on their faces when they see what's going on is priceless.

You have to watch the video to experience the ingeniousness of Felicity.

This is the type of parent we should all aspire to be 😂👏



🎥 @refelicity pic.twitter.com/qdX84hkIhe — LADbible (@ladbible) August 24, 2019





Another one of her pranks includes smashing her finger in the car door: