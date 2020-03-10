LifestyleFamilyParenting
When he walks into the room, her son obediently hands her the TV remote and walks out again. Picture: @zimmie_ /Twitter
WATCH: Twitter can't get enough of mom's TV remote request that went viral

"Have kids, they say. It'll be fun, they say." This one statement has spawned a series of funny memes that many parents can relate to. 

On the one hand, it takes a lot of patience to nurture and care for children. On the other, it can definitely work out in our favour.

It's not always intentional, but parents often flip the script on their kids by asking them to do mundane stuff. Conversations often start off like this:

Parent: "Hey, can you pass me the salt?"

Child: "It's right in front of you."

Parent: "My arm can't stretch that far."

Child: "Grrrrrr"

So when Twitter user @zimmie_ posted a video of a mother asking her son to pass her the TV remote, which happened to be just within arm's reach, it obviously went viral. 

Captioning the video "Have kids, guys", the video opens with a mother sitting on the couch and calling her son from another room; "Harry, come here quickly."

When he walks into the room, her son obediently hands her the TV remote and walks out again.

With already 180K views, the video is something we can all relate to. It's also probably why it's gained so much comment as well, sparking debate among parents and those who are happily child-free.





One mom even went as far as recreating the video, resulting in a hilarious exchange.




