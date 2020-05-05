We dare you not to laugh! 8-year-old girl's 'butthole' song is a viral hit

Give an eight-year-old a guitar and they'll make magic. Well, they'll probably end up scaring the cat awake but you get our drift. For little Jolee Dunn, she managed to make a song and dance out of it all because she was stalling her bedtime. Lucky for us, her mother Lisa Rieffel-Dunn was around to record the entire episode and Jolee's song "I wonder what's inside your butthole" has now become a viral hit. With lyrics like "I wonder what's inside your butthole. Maybe there is astronauts. Maybe there is aliens. All inside your butthole. What's inside your butthole?" it was bound to get the attention of the online community, and plus, it's really funny.

My kid wrote a song called,

“I Wonder What’s Inside your Butthole” Quite honestly, it slaps. pic.twitter.com/A65m6XeZ2r — Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) May 2, 2020

"If I recall correctly, this song was a stall tactic–type diversion to attempt staying up later," LA-based Lisa told BuzzFeed News. "The one leg pushed up on the PJs are a telltale indicator that she’s at the end of the line, way past bedtime, and really needs to sleep."

The video, which was posted over the weekend on Twitter, has already gained more than 7.2 million views, catapulting Jolee to instant stardom.

"Jolee has always been super performative and the funniest person I have ever known," added Lisa. "She is always making up songs, and lyrics are her strong suit."

Has the fame gone to Jolee's head? Apparently not. Lisa said that Jolee's only concern is whether her idol had seen it. "Jolee will ponder that for a moment, then ask, 'Did Doja Cat see it?' which is her only barometer for fame," added her mom.