YouTube unboxing channels have become the bane of most parents' existence. But the parents of Ryan Kaji are literally laughing all the way to the bank. The eight-year-old YouTube star of Ryan's World managed to beat off the likes of PewDiePie and MrBeast to becoming the highest-earning YouTube star of 2019.

According to the annual YouTube creator earning estimates from Forbes, Kaji managed to amass $26-million. But that's not all, his family's production company Sunlight Entertainment also topped Forbes’ list last year with $22-million in estimated earnings.

Who exactly is Ryan Kaji and why is his YouTube channel so popular with kids? According to Variety, Ryan’s World launched in 2015 as a toy-unboxing channel called Ryan Toys Review.

In 2017, his family inked a deal with digital children’s media startup Pocket.watch, which landed a deal with Nickelodeon for TV show “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate” and has produced a line of Ryan’s World merchandise.