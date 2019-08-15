Growing up in a rural area exposed to farm animals appears to confer a decreased risk of allergies and asthma for your entire lifetime. Picture: Pixnio

Whenever I am asked what I do for a living, the phrase “I’m an allergist” is almost immediately followed by “So, where are all of these allergies coming from?” Many people next ask whether allergies are genetic, but allergies in one’s family appear to explain only 10% - 40% of a person’s increased risk for allergies. Allergic diseases are also increasing at rates that are inconsistent with genetic diseases.

More interesting is that there appear to have been different waves in which allergies appeared in historical records. Hay fever (environmental allergies) first appeared in the 1800s, followed by more recent increases in asthma and food allergy.

What’s changed, and what’s dirt got to do with it?

So if genetics don’t fully explain the rise in allergy, what does? Some of the most consistent risk factors for allergic diseases include overuse of antibiotics; acute viral respiratory infections in childhood; birth by cesarean section; nutritional disorders; second-hand smoke exposure; pollution; and the environment where you grew up

To organise these risks into categories, two conceptual hypotheses currently seem to be of value – the barrier hypothesis and the hygiene hypothesis.

Imagine that your immune system is an army behind a castle wall. The castle wall is your skin, your respiratory tract and your gastrointestinal tract. The army is composed of your white blood cells in addition to other cells in the body that can activate these gung-ho Marines to defend you.

Research has also shown that activities in these barrier sites can flavor the immune response and profile of a person, especially in childhood. Many risk factors for allergic disease, such as viral infections, nutritional disorders, smoke exposure and pollution, affect the health of our barriers.

Studies have indicated that up to 50% of childhood eczema, a barrier disease, can be prevented simply by applying protective emollients like petroleum jelly to protect babies’ skin when we bathe them.

The role of hygiene in allergy

The central tenet of the hygiene hypothesis is that we have gone a bit too far and inadvertently killed off our good bacteria along with the bad. As our society progressed from one that was chronically burdened with infectious diseases caused by poor sanitation, the thinking goes, we reduced our exposures to the things that gave our immune system an appropriate training and tolerance.

Historically, our totally rational fear of dying from a cholera epidemic led to sewage and water management, but may have kicked off the allergy epidemic.

Our overuse of antibiotics and C-sections affects the set of organisms called the microbiome that an infant is exposed to growing up. Both have been shown to increase the risk of childhood allergic diseases.

Growing up in a rural area exposed to farm animals appears to confer a decreased risk of allergies and asthma for your entire lifetime, even among genetically similar populations. Studies in mice have shown that inhaling certain molecules from soil-dwelling bacteria can set off a beneficial cascade promoting an immune system which focuses more on threats rather than non threats, such as allergens.

Vaccinations appear to be a crucial exception to the rule of the hygiene hypothesis. They confer protection against diseases without any associated increase in the risk of allergic disease, likely because they, unlike antibiotics, are very specifically targeting only the worst disease-causing organisms.

Our current prescription

The data paints a picture that we might prevent allergies in the future by protecting our barriers and exposing our bodies to allergens at the right time, such as early introduction of peanuts. However, I can’t tell you how much dirt or what kinds of bacteria your child needs to safely experience while growing up. It’s too soon for that, but many scientists around the world are working on these questions, thanks to support from a variety of governments and foundations.

Until then, I will share with you the broad-brush advice that I give my friends and patients.

Let your kids play outside, get dirty, try new foods and be exposed to a variety of things. Advocate for them to have outside recess time in school as much as possible.

Use plain soap and water; you don’t need to sanitise everything.

Talk to your doctor about watchful waiting to respond to an illness, rather than take antibiotics.

Be judicious about what you put on your body’s barriers, and become an advocate for clean air, clean water and a clean environment for everyone.

Get all of your routine vaccinations. The healthiest children are the ones who are fully vaccinated.

