4 clever ways to get your pup to eat their vegetables

Dogs primarily need a carnivorous diet but did you know that vegetables are full of valuable nutrients and minerals which will keep your dog fighting fit? They are packed full of fibre and carbohydrates to give your dog plenty of energy.

Story continues below Advertisement

Vegetables are also a good way to help dogs lose weight. They are low in fat and can make an excellent substitution for dog food when you are trying to cut down on your dog’s portion sizes. By substituting the meat for some veggies your dog will still feel full but have consumed far less fat and calories. The benefits of incorporating vegetables into your dog’s diet are many. But, as most dog owners will agree, introducing the two to your pooch is not always easy. However, if you want to add vegetables to home made pet food or add them to your store-bought food, here are some amazing ideas.

Dogs primarily need a carnivorous diet but did you know that vegetables are full of valuable nutrients and minerals which will keep your dog fighting fit? Picture: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich Hide it in plain sight Let us start with the simplest trick: just put some steamed broccoli or a couple of peas in your palm and pretend you are holding a treat. Your dog will not know it is a veggie until they have already eaten it. And who knows? Maybe they will like it and ask for more. Probably this one will only work a few times, so use the veggies moderately.

Story continues below Advertisement

Add some peanut butter Adding a little bit of peanut butter to your dog’s vegetables is a great way to get them interested. The peanut butter will add flavour and make the vegetables far more appealing to your dog (just be sure to use peanut butter that doesn’t contain any xylitol).

Story continues below Advertisement

As they get used to the feel and texture of the vegetables, you can slowly remove them from the peanut butter until they are happily eating the veggies on their own. Dogs primarily need a carnivorous diet but did you know that vegetables are full of valuable nutrients and minerals which will keep your dog fighting fit? Picture: Pexels/Samson Kat Mash together with other foods Mashing is a great way to incorporate vegetables into your dog’s diet. You can choose to mash the veggies together with other ingredients such as cooked rice.

Well-cooked sweet potatoes, turnips, and pumpkins are some of the veggies that you can choose to introduce to your dog through mashing. Bribe them If all else is failing and you really want to get some veggies into your dog one way or another, then bribe them.