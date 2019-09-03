Where are we dining tonight? Show your pooch how much you love them by taking them on an outing at one of South Africa’s dog-friendly restaurants. Picture: Reuters

Whether you are the owner of a Great Dane or a Yorkie, you should go all-out to show your dog just how much you him/her by taking them on an outing to one of South Africa’s dog-friendly restaurants, with menus to suit both appetites. KwaZulu-Natal

The Galley Beach Bar & Grill (Ballito)

Enjoy some fish ‘n chips while your best mate dines on a treat from the pet-friendly menu, featuring:

Paw-Some Snacks - a sliced-up pork banger

Hound Dog Haven - 100g grilled and cubed rump

The Pooch Breakfast - grilled bacon and sliced pork sausage

Chicken à la Pooch - 150g grilled chicken breast

Hungry Pup Quarter Pounder - 150g grilled beef patty

Milk Draught - bowl of milk

Bowls of water - on the house





The Oyster Box Hotel (Umhlanga)

Pets are welcome at the hotel. The five-star garden villas offer a range of beds and menus to pamper hotel guests’ furry friends.

The Dogs’ Delights menu includes:

Woof Waffles with boerewors sausage and gravy

Toasted bread with cheese or scrambled egg

Chunks of steak in gravy served with rice

Full doggy breakfast complete with hash browns

Surf Riders Food Shack (Addington Beach)

The popular beach-front restaurant is dog friendly and has a pet-menu that includes a Poochini Snack – peanut butter sauce, ice cream, layered sponge and biscuit crumbs.





Johannesburg

Café Hemingways (Kyalami)

Furry friends are attended to first with a bowl of water and a treat.

Voodoo Lily Café (Birdhaven)

The restaurant welcomes dogs in the outdoors area and offers them a menu, which includes organic chicken-breast slices, organic chicken livers and puppy biscuits.

Cape Town

Die Damhuis (Melkbosstrand)

This beach restaurant welcomes all dogs, big or small and offers a dog-friendly menu with meatballs, sirloin with or without a bone, and Cool Dogs ice cream.

Leopard Bar at 12 Apostles (Camps Bay)

Dogs can enjoy a luxurious getaway with their owners at this five-star hotel. It offers plenty of pampering and small pooches are welcome at The Café Grill and Leopard Bar, where they’re offered a delectable menu.

The Bark-a-Licious offering for small dogs includes beef fillet steak with boiled potato wedges and gravy; and ostrich mince with cooked oats, flax seeds, fresh apple and dried cranberries.

Maria’s (Gardens)

All dogs are welcome to roam freely at the Dunkley Square eatery. Dogs are given bowls of water and sometimes offered a meaty lamb bone to keep them occupied.

Simon’s at Groot Constantia (Constantia)

Pets and their owners can enjoy the vineyards and fields at Simon’s at Groot Constantia. There are doggy bowls galore for pet’s drinking pleasure and the venue is looking to start a doggie menu.

Visit Pedigree for more info