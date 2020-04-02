Covid-19 and your pets: What you need to know

South Africans are currently still grappling with the effects of the national lockdown, enforced to contain the local spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While this remains a challenging time for all of us, one comfort, found in our homes, is our furry family and the ability to spend time with our pets during this difficult time. The special pets in our lives are a source of comfort and support, and are sure to be happy to have their ‘people’ home with them all day.

However, one constant challenge, affecting even our pets, remains the spread of misinformation on social media around coronavirus and pets. Misinformation and misguided advice to pet owners has raised questions and concerns about how to safely interact with pets and whether pets expose owners to additional risks.

The team at Canine & Co have compiled some trustworthy information around animals and Covid-19, from a range of sources including the World Health Organisation (WHO), Centre for Disease Control (CDC), World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) and the national South African Government’s online Coronavirus resource and news portal.

The OIE states there is no evidence that dogs play a role in the spread of this disease or that they become sick. The CDC also seconds that opinion, stating that: “At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals including pets can spread Covid-19.” To ensure that furry families and their owners remain healthy: