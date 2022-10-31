‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Cheryl Burke credits her dog with keeping her sober

Cheryl Burke has credited her dog Ysabella with keeping her sober during her addiction battle. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro gave up alcohol four years ago and has admitted that her beloved bulldog helped to keep her on the wagon as she battled temptation during difficult times after her split from husband Matthew Lawrence – who she is now fighting for custody of the pooch.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a post on Instagram, the 38-year-old dancer wrote: “The belief in a power greater than myself consistently helps me to stay the course when things get hard, and I have to give credit to my dog, Ysabella, for keeping me going a lot of the time. Yep, I'm a full-blown ‘dog mom’ and not ashamed to say it!” Burke went on to reveal that whenever she was feeling down, she would make herself feel better by taking Ysabella for a walk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) She added: “Going through a public divorce, there have been days where I wanted to just stay in bed and hide, and the idea of numbing my emotions with a vodka soda can sound pretty appealing. “But Ysabella has tons of energy and gets me outside to go for walks multiple times a day. She loves me to play with her, and I honestly can't imagine life without her by my side 24/7.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Burke has finalised her divorce from “Boy Meets World” actor Lawrence but they are still battling over custody of Ysabella and the dancer admitted she's prepared to take the issue to court.

Story continues below Advertisement