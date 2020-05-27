Don’t let them out: 15 ways to keep your cat happy indoors

Most cats can be totally happy living indoors – but owners need to put in the effort to provide for their environmental and behavioural needs.

For example, cats are very fastidious when it comes to toileting, so you need to give them nice clean litter trays (they don’t want to use a place they think another cat has soiled). Cats don’t like to eat near their toilet, so separate their litter trays and feeding area in different rooms. They also need choice, so more than one litter tray is required.

Welfare problems can also arise if indoor cats cannot satiate specific natural desires and behaviours.

For example, cats love to climb and jump, and they like to sharpen their nails. You need to provide the opportunity to perform these activities indoors with a range of cat furniture.

Here’s a list of simple ways (taken from a larger study) you can make inside a happy place for your cat, even if you live in a small apartment.