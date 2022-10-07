Ensuring your pet’s safety during a heatwave

Pets are likely to experience discomfort as the unseasonably high temperatures take a toll on them during the heatwave sweeping through South Africa the last couple of days. You might need to move animals that are in cages or hutches or provide cover for them because they may find it difficult to avoid the heat if they’re in a cage.

Cats often enter structures like sheds and greenhouses, so always check sheds and garages for cats before closing them up at night since they run the risk of suffering from heatstroke if they are locked in. Try to provide cool, shaded areas for pets that are permitted outside. To keep them hydrated, make sure all pets have access to fresh water. Another excellent approach to keep pets cool is to provide them with water to play or relax in. Another excellent technique to keep your pets cool is to turn on fans and air conditioning.

“In a hot vehicle, any animal is susceptible to heatstroke. If you're travelling with a pet, think about how you can keep them cool during the trip as well as if you break down or get caught in traffic. “Travel as little as possible, but if you must, make sure your pet is always with you”, said Johannesburg SPCA spokeperson Chantal Soobramoney. Whenever feasible, make sure your pet has access to water, shade, and air conditioning. Try to provide cool, shaded areas for pets that are permitted outside. Photo: Helena Lopez/Pexels Stephen Spamer, veterinarian for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, said, “Any animal can develop heatstroke, though older, heavier pets are more susceptible.

“Additionally, flat-faced animals like French bulldogs, flat-faced cats, and bunnies are more susceptible to heat exhaustion. Checking on all of your pets frequently in hot weather is important since early treatment is crucial if your pet does show indications of heatstroke.” He added, “Any animal suffering from heatstroke will initially pant and breathe more quickly. They might also lose the energy to move, grow weary, or stumble while they walk. If unattended, this can develop into vomiting, diarrhoea, fits, collapsing, and loss of consciousness. The likelihood of dying dramatically increases at this time.” Celeste Houseman, general manager of the Johannesburg SPCA, said, “If you suspect heatstroke in your pet, take immediate action. The greatest technique to lower their body temperature is through rapid cooling. Start by removing them from the heat source, placing them in the shade, and placing them on a cool surface. They need to be cooled with water in a true emergency.”

