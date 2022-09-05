How to manage and spot separation anxiety in your pets

According to mashable.com dogs are extremely social creatures and separation anxiety is a serious condition. If you think it’s about something as simple as boredom, you’re wrong; separation anxiety is the result of stress. This has nothing to do with your training capabilities. Because we’ve spent so much time at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, chances are that your pet might experience a certain or higher level of separation anxiety after things have gone “back to normal”. Post-pandemic separation anxiety in pets has become quite common and can range from mild to severe.

“Every pet is different, and each recovery period will have its own timeline. You should, however, see some adjustment within six to eight weeks of training, but if your pet is still struggling thereafter, you should reach out to an animal behaviourist,” explains Alet Joubert, veterinary nurse. ‘’Behaviours that could indicate separation anxiety include being destructive, barking, pacing and even suddenly urinating and/or defecating in areas where they wouldn’t usually, like the bedroom or on the furniture,’’ she adds. Picture: Manel Vazquez/Pexels “Training plays a vital role in assisting your pet with their coping mechanisms. Pet owners need to retrain their pets to tolerate and even enjoy being at home when their owners leave”, says Joubert.

A few methods to help your pet overcome separation anxiety would be to desensitize, counter-condition, exercise, and crate-train them. “When you get home, complete a small task such as hanging up your jacket or packing away your bag before calmly greeting your pet. “Give your puppy or kitten opportunities to get used to you not being home. It’s all about getting them comfortable in their own space when we are not there with them,” further explains Joubert.

She says that behavioural therapy and treatment work well together and could be a great form of treatment as well. In order to manage a pet who could be suffering from separation anxiety, Joubert explains that owners have to reach out to an animal behaviourist and a vet. This is especially important if your pet is injuring itself or being extremely destructive. Therefore, a behaviourist can assist in gradually changing the pet’s behaviour, and the vet can prescribe a calming supplement that will assist immediately. Just as important as it is to take care of yourself, you should take care of your pets as well, they are a part of the family after all.