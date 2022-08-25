How to recognise signs of pain in your pet

Animals feel pain for many of the same reasons as people: dental issues, arthritis, infections, broken bones, cancer, post-surgical pain, strains, back problems, stomach upset, constipation, urinary tract infections, and as a result of other injuries and illness. Unfortunately, unlike us, they are not able to let us know when or where they hurt. Many subtle behavioural and physical changes can indicate that your pet is in pain.

As a pet parent, you are in the best position to look for these subtle changes that may indicate if your pet is in pain. Dr Guy Fyvie who is Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s veterinary affairs manager says that our pets can’t tell us when they are in pain, but there are some behaviours that can indicate joint pain.

Fyvie says if joint pain is diagnosed and a treatment plan is put in place soonest, damage to the joints can be limited, and aggressive treatment programmes can be avoided or postponed. Fyvie shares some signs pet parents can be on the look out for with their dogs or cats.

