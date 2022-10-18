Influencer unapologetically spends more than R180K on dog ‘champagne’ and caviar for her fur baby

Ju Isen Jonas, who has 1.5 million Instagram followers, is frequently pictured wearing the most luxurious outfits. Francisco, the social media mogul’s dog, who appears to have a preference for a soft life, frequently features on her timeline.

While celebrity pets lead lavish, glamorous lives, Jonas’s furry companion is also enjoying a luxury lifestyle and, of course, isn't without a few dapper pet accessories from high-end fashion businesses. On social media, Jonas’ brazenness in feeding her pet has caused a huge outcry. The influencer asserts that she does not penny pinch when she goes shopping for her dog. She has spent about $10 000 (about R180K) on bags and pet supplies alone. The craziest thing is that she spends roughly the same amount on feeding Francisco luxury dog food brands.

Francisco is no stranger to Dog Pawrignon, a non-alcoholic canine champagne with salmon oil for a lustrous coat, caviar – which has a number of health benefits when consumed in moderation – and the exclusive Orijen dog food, which is 80% human-grade. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ju Isen (@juisen)

Jonas declares that she wants nothing but the best of the best for her pet. The influencer’s viewpoint seemed to be different from some internet users, who started accusing Jonas of animal cruelty. She defiantly declares that no one is inside her home, so they couldn’t possibly know that Francisco is so well looked-after and that she gives him what she wants to eat. She claims that he receives a weekly bath for a little over $130 (about R2 300). The dog-mother once commented on her Instagram that she offers “her baby” the opulent life he deserves because he needs to look and feel fresh, like she does. Jonas’ best buddy’s doggy closet just got a whole lot more sophisticated thanks to high-fashion designers raising the doggy designer bar. Francisco’s favourite designer gifts are the canvas pet suit from the renowned Italian luxury brand Gucci, the monogram canvas version of the Louis Vuitton classic dog carrier with a soft ventilation net, and the oak wood dog dish from the French luxury label Hermès.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ju Isen (@juisen) It might be hard to gauge how much our dogs enhance our lives, but in more ways than one, they are family. Jonas, make an effort to return his unfailing love and affection while also enhancing his lifestyle and offering him the greatest possible conditions.

She even takes Francisco with her when she travels abroad. Jonas couldn’t care less about the opinions of followers who disagree with her financial choices because how she looks after her family is her prerogative. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ju Isen (@juisen)