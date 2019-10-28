It's fireworks season. Here's how to reduce anxiety in your pets









Fireworks can send domestic animals into a panic and increased levels of stress and anxiety can lead to them running away. Picture: Pixabay With the festive season fast-approaching, it is one of the most stressful times for our furry friends. Fireworks can send domestic animals into a panic and increased levels of stress and anxiety can lead to them running away. Pedigree have come up with seven tips to keep pets safe when fireworks are on the cards. Update your pet’s ID details Whether your pet has a collar or a microchip, it is important to ensure the information is kept up to date. If your pets do make a run for it, they will be easier for you to find. Stay at home

Dogs are our best companions, so why not show them just how much you appreciate their loyalty and love by staying at home during this stressful time. Your presence will have calming effect on your pets when they are scared. If you can’t be at home, then make sure they are kept are indoors or organise a sleepover for them at granny and grandpa.

Mask the noise

Try and reduce the noise of the fireworks by closing all the windows, drawing the curtains and blinds and playing gentle music.

Stay calm

As much as we try to keep our pets calm, it is important that we don’t fuss over them too much and remain calm. The calmer we seem, the more the will realise there isn’t anything to be afraid of.

Quiet spaces

Provide your dog with a quiet place to hide, such a travel carrier or in your bed under the covers, to give them a sense of security. Ensure they stay away from the windows. This is to prevent any injuries they could get from trying to jump out of a window.

Activities

On the day that fireworks are scheduled to take place, take your dogs for a run or play fetch in the yard to tire them out and make them feel more relaxed. If vigorous exercise isn’t an option, keep them occupied with their favourite toys or give them a treat such as Pedigree’s Tasty Bites or Rodeo treats to keep them distracted.

Compression wraps

Thunder shirts are a drug-free, all-natural treatment for dog’s who suffer from anxiety. During fireworks, this naturally calming solution provides a sense of safety for your furry friend.