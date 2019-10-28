With the festive season fast-approaching, it is one of the most stressful times for our furry friends. Fireworks can send domestic animals into a panic and increased levels of stress and anxiety can lead to them running away.
Pedigree have come up with seven tips to keep pets safe when fireworks are on the cards.
Update your pet’s ID details
Whether your pet has a collar or a microchip, it is important to ensure the information is kept up to date. If your pets do make a run for it, they will be easier for you to find.
Stay at home