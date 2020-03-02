Kerry Katona pays tribute to late pet pooch

Kerry Katona has been "hit hard" by the death of her dog Paddy. The 39-year-old star had to have the pooch - who was her late estranged husband George Kay's pet - put to sleep last week because he was suffering from a string of health problems and she admitted the timing of his passing, combined with her decision to move house, has been tough as she's shed her final links to her former spouse. She said: "It's been a really emotional time for my family - not only have we moved house, which was an effort in itself, but we made the decision to put our beloved dog Paddy to sleep...

"We gathered the children to say goodbye and they were in bits.

"It certainly hit me hard, too. Losing Paddy, who was George's dog, and now leaving the house I shared with George all feels very final."

While Kerry - who is in a relationship with fitness trainer Ryan Mahoney - knows it is a "good thing" to leave the past behind and move forward, it didn't make the changes any easier.

She added in her column for new! magazine: "Of course, this can only be a good thing - my future is with Ryan and the kids - but it didn't stop me from having a good old cry this week."

The former Atomic Kitten singer bid farewell to Paddy in an emotional Instagram post last week.

She wrote: "Goodbye my beautiful baby boy sleep tight!! You were so loved and we will forever miss you. You have been the best doggy in the world and loyal to us all... miss you so much paddy ...

"you took your last breath in all of our arms in your home knowing how much you are loved and knowing how much joy you've brought to our lives ... through the good and the bad times you've always been there paddy, listening to me rant and rave about one thing or another! (sic)"

And in memory of the Labrador, Kerry shared a sweet post of the pet with all the family - including her five children, Molly, 18, Lilly-Sue, 16, Heidi, 12, and Maxwell, 11, and Dylan-Jorge, five.

She added: "You've been the biggest consistent in my life for so long listening to me cry when I've been down and not wanted to burden human kind you'd just lay there and listened!!! You've know idea how much you've helped me pull through!! You've brought me and my children so much joy over the years baby boy!!! Will never be the same!! Love you always (sic)"