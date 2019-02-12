Kylie shared lots of videos of the pooch running around the house on her story, admitting: "Sorry I just can’t get over him!" Picture: Instagam

Kylie Jenner has adopted a puppy. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star - who has 12-month-old daughter Stormi with her partner Travis Scott - has another pet pooch living with her after she took in puppy Wesley.

In a post on her Instagram story, she can be heard saying: "You guys I adopted Wesley. They think he is a Chihuahua, Dachshund mix."

Kylie shared lots of videos of the pooch running around the house on her story, admitting: "Sorry I just can’t get over him!"

The 21-year-old television personality is a big animal lover and has no less than seven dogs as well as other pets including a rabbit. Last year, Kylie had an air-conditioned dog house built for her pooches.

Giving fans a quick look at the outside of her dog house, which has been decked and has a white picket fence, she said: "You guys, my doghouse is almost done! How cute!"

Kylie is known for giving her dogs the life of luxury as Norman and Bambi - which are Italian greyhounds - have their own bedrooms, complete with a plush bed and fancy fireplace, inside her lavish mansion in California.

Kylie famously refused to attend the American Music Awards at the end of 2016 because Bambi went into labour and she didn't want to miss the birth of her babies.

She tweeted at the time: "For those asking I was planning on going to AMA this year but Bambi went into labor so I'm here taking care of puppies (sic)"

Asked by one of her followers if she plans on keeping them, she wrote: "Yes I knew but I just wasn't planning on breeding my dogs. It only takes one time people lol ... Yes they r so cute this has been an amazing experience (sic)"