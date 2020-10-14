Local celebs raise pet obesity awareness as Pet Slimmer judges

Obesity is fast becoming a major health problem for pets and, if not dealt with, the extra weight may cause serious complications in the future. Excess weight has an impact on your pooch’s health and longevity, resulting in many types of cancer, diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, skin problems, breathing difficulty and arthritis. Pet obesity is often the result of bad eating habits and a lack of physical activity. October is Pet Obesity Month and Hill’s Pet Nutrition is shining a light on this very serious condition. Obesity is the number one health threat that pets face, with more than half being overweight.

More than 15 years ago, the international pet food company started a Pet Slimmer programme to help pets around the country shed unwanted kilos.

The competition puts a fun spin on a serious issue and is used to raise awareness around the dangers of pet obesity.

This year’s celebrity judges, who have the tough job of choosing 2020’s top three Pet Slimmer ambassadors, are Cape Town-based stand-up comedian Angel Campey, award-winning TV host and entrepreneur Ayanda Thabethe, former model and TV presenter Janez Vermeiren, funny man and radio host, Darren Simpson and 5FM drive-time show host Msizi James.

All five are pet parents themselves and understand the importance of keeping their fur babies' weight in check.

The winner and runners-up will be announced on Sunday, November 1.

Meet this year’s judges:

Angel Campey and her golden retriever Jake.

Ayanda Thabethe and her Pomeranian pup Saint.

Janez Vermeiren and his recently adopted bestie Bella.

Darren Simpson and Sally, one of his two Jack Russells.

Msizi James and his two pups, a pug named Nala and a French bulldog, Frankie.

Fact: To keep your pet at a healthy weight you need to ensure there is a healthy balance between their food intake and physical activity.

Try feeding them three meals a day instead of providing an unlimited amount of food throughout the day. Remember, a treat counts as a meal, too, so be careful.

Ensure your pet gets at least 30 minutes of exercise each day.