Ask any dog person and they'll say their pet pooch is the cutest thing; never mind that cat videos are always the most viewed on YouTube.
So imagine our surprise when we came across a story compiled by Bored Panda on dogs falling asleep in awkward positions. Reddit users were asked a few years back to send in pictures for a thread, and Bored Panda has now curated the thread with a best-of Reddit hit list.
We thought we had to spread the joy. Don't you just love dogs? Even if you don't, you'll be cracking a smile after going through these pictures.
Below are our top five picks of the batch.
Whatever he's dreaming, it has to be good
This little puppy lost his mittens
Defying gravity
When they're told they can't sleep on the couch
Caught sleeping behind the wheel