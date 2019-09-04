Source: formight
Ask any dog person and they'll say their pet pooch is the cutest thing; never mind that cat videos are always the most viewed on YouTube.

So imagine our surprise when we came across a story compiled by  Bored Panda on dogs falling asleep in awkward positions. Reddit users were asked a few years back to send in pictures for a thread, and Bored Panda has now curated the thread with a best-of  Reddit  hit list. 

We thought we had to spread the joy. Don't you just love dogs? Even if you don't, you'll be cracking a smile after going through these pictures.

Below are our top five picks of the batch.

Whatever he's dreaming, it has to be good
Source: recreationAtion


This little puppy lost his mittens
Source: formight


Defying gravity
Source: atrimarco


When they're told they can't sleep on the couch
Source: blacksunrize


Caught sleeping behind the wheel
Source: highimallaudin