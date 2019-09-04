Source: formight



Ask any dog person and they'll say their pet pooch is the cutest thing; never mind that cat videos are always the most viewed on YouTube.

So imagine our surprise when we came across a story compiled by Bored Panda on dogs falling asleep in awkward positions. Reddit users were asked a few years back to send in pictures for a thread, and Bored Panda has now curated the thread with a best-of Reddit hit list.





We thought we had to spread the joy. Don't you just love dogs? Even if you don't, you'll be cracking a smile after going through these pictures.





Below are our top five picks of the batch.





Whatever he's dreaming, it has to be good

Source: recreationAtion







This little puppy lost his mittens

Source: formight







Defying gravity

Source: atrimarco







When they're told they can't sleep on the couch

Source: blacksunrize







Caught sleeping behind the wheel

Source: highimallaudin













