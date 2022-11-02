LOOK: Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome adorable pooch to their family

Justin and Hailey Bieber have welcomed a new puppy into their home. The loved up couple – who already brought pet pooch Oscar into the family in 2018 – revealed the latest adorable addition with a series of photos on social media this week.

In a Halloween-themed post, Justin, 28, shared a few professional pictures of himself dressed as the Cookie Monster from “Sesame Street” and his wife Hailey as a sultry vampire as they cradled their puppies. The 25-year-old model also shared some photos of Piggy Lou on her own Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) She wrote alongside one snap: "This is Oscar's new baby sister Piggy Lou Bieber". The new addition to the family comes a few weeks after the pair celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary, having secretly tied the knot in September 2018.

Marking the occasion, Justin wrote: "Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber… thanks for making me better in every way." And Hailey added on her own post: "4 years married to you. The most beautiful human I've ever known… love of my life. Thank God for you." Meanwhile, over summer Hailey admitted she and Justin put in a lot of "effort" to make their marriage work.

She said: "He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to. I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out.