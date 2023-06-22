Must love dogs: Billionaire seeking live-in pet nanny for R2.3m a year - are you up for the job?

On the hunt for a cushy job that doesn’t entail much besides picking up dog poop and taking them for walkies? Wait until you hear about the salary...

A household staffing agency recently posted a job ad on LinkedIn and within hours was inundated with more than 400 applicants. So, what exactly does this $127 227 (about R2.3m) a year job entail? For starters, you have to be a full-time live-in nanny for a US billionaire’s two pet dogs at their London residence.

“Our returning client is seeking an exceptional and highly experienced dog nanny to provide top-tier care for their two beloved dogs,” the job description read.

“They are truly looking for someone at the top of their field who can ensure the overall wellbeing, happiness, and safety of their dogs.” The lucky applicant will live with the family in Knightsbridge, London, and “provide unparalleled care and attention to the dogs, treating them as valued members of the family,” the New York Post reported. Recruiter George Dunn told Kennedy News that “this is the first role we’ve offered of its kind.”