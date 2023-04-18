‘My husband gave my cat to an animal shelter because he says our bond is creepy - and now I’m filing for divorce’

Most pet owners can attest to the bond their share with their fur babies. But what happens if your partner doesn’t feel the same? Misunderstanding or jealousy can drive some relationships to flounder because of this.

Taking to Reddit’s BestofRedditorUpdates thread, online user Stepoo explained that she adopted a cat called Benji some years ago after the death of her father. “I rescued him when he was so small, he fit in the palm of my hand and have had him for two years,” she said before adding that she believed Benji was the reincarnation of her dad. Stepoo’s hubby thought her bond with her cat was “strange and unhealthy,” and when she went on a girls’ trip, he used the time to rehome the cat without her permission.

“I had no idea what was going on while I was out. When I came home and couldn’t find the cat my first thought was that he must have somehow made his way outside,” she wrote.

Sensing her distress, he eventually admitted Benji was with one of his colleagues who refused to return him. But things didn’t end there. In a further update a day later, Stepoo added that she filed a police report to get the cat back, only to be told by her husband that he took her baby to an animal shelter.

“I took him straight to my sisters house, where I will also be staying for the time being,” she explained. The only conclusion that Stepoo could come to was divorce after all the trauma she had been put through. “I haven’t been home or seen my husband since I left for the shelter. My family has supported me in my decisions and they are all willing to do whatever it takes to help me when I may need them,” she wrote.