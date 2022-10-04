Paris Hilton told by psychics her pet pooch Diamond Baby is alive and safe

Paris Hilton has been told by leading pet psychics that her missing dog Diamond Baby is still "alive" and that someone has her. The 41-year-old heiress offered a $10 000 (about R177 000) reward for the return of her six-year-old chihuahua Diamond Baby after the mutt went missing from her home, Hollywood Hills, on 14 September.

Three weeks after she went missing, Hilton has admitted she is “dying without” her beloved pooch, but is hopeful she will be returned. Asked how she was feeling, she told TMZ: “So heartbroken and devastated.”

Quizzed on her interactions with the psychics, she said: “They all say that she’s alive and that someone has her and she is safe. So I am just trying to raise as much awareness if someone has seen her walking on the streets – anything. I’ve been dying without my dog. It’s been almost three weeks.”

The DJ was contemplating increasing the reward to a “crazy amount“, but was told she risked making herself an easy target for dog-knappers. “I was going to raise it to a crazy number and they said don’t do that it”s too dangerous. It is just going to make you a target; people will try and kidnap your dogs or break into your house.

“I am trying to do whatever I can, but I believe she is alive.” The former “Simple Life” star – who is married to Carter Reum – called in various experts to track down her canine companion. She told her 20.5 million Instagram followers: “We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and looking into dog finding drones now. I’m doing everything in my power to get her back.

“Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I’m feeling – my heart is broken. “I have been in tears, so sad and depressed. I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side. “I’ve been scared to put out an APB to the public because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety, but I’m desperate and the more time passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of getting her back.”