Peggy takes the crown as UK’s ugliest dog

Organisations manage to make the ‘ugliest’ thing into something cute. A competition was held in the UK, where they were determined to find the worst-looking dog in the entire world.

This was decided by ParrotPrint.com. Peggy is a four-year-old cross breed and organisers believe she might just be the Queen of Ugly. Peggy, who is believed to be a pug/Chinese crested mix, was an abandoned puppy and sadly, no one wanted her. However, a woman named Holly was happy to give the unique pup a home. Regardless of the title and honour, Holly believes her pet is beautiful from the inside out. Everyone deserves a chance to be loved and seen. Peggy is dressed to impress. Picture: Supplied All winners deserve a prize, and Peggy’s included a pampering session at a luxury doggie spa. Since winning the competition, she has become a media personality in the UK, appearing on various TV chat shows.

She won the contest after being selected from hundreds of entries from dogs from all over England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. There were a few international entries as well, including Pippo from Italy. Pippo was not considered as the competition was UK-based, but could easily have taken the top spot. Hence, organizers at ParrotPrint.com say they are considering launching a new contest to find the world’s ugliest dog and are inviting entries from dogs from across the world! Imagine!

Pippo from Italy. Picture: Supplied A spokesman for the company said it was only interested in receiving photos of “downright ugly” dogs. “Our contest to find the UK’s ugliest dog has been a huge success and found a genuine star in Peggy. Since winning our title, she has become famous in Britain, appearing on some of the country’s highest rated TV chat shows and rubbing shoulders with some big name celebrities,’’ he said. “She’s certainly unique, with a face only a mother could love. Luckily her mum Holly does love her to bits.”

One of the main problems with the UK contest was receiving images of good-looking dogs, which would have made it a competition for prettiness. “I cannot state seriously enough that we don’t want to see pictures of good-looking, cute dogs,’’ the spokesman said. “But if you honestly believe that your pet could be the ugliest in your nation then please do send us a photo so we can judge for ourselves.” Organisers wanted to see dogs so ugly they would make an onion cry: ‘’We want to see pictures of dogs so ugly they make your eyes hurt when you look at them. Pretty pets need not apply.’’

While Peggy is currently on the throne, she could easily be kicked from it, because there might just be an even uglier dog creeping around somewhere in the world.