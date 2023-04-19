PetExpo returns for a paw-fect day out

If you’re the ultimate pet-lover, then the annual PetExpo is one event that you’ve got to trot to with your furry friends. The date has been announced and tickets go on sale as the anticipated paw-fect event returns with an extra day added.

With almost 26 years of history, this exciting event is finally back at Montecasino on new dates July 14-16. In 2022 this iconic event, previously known as “WODAC” or “World of Dogs and Cats”, underwent a rebrand and treated over 15 000 attendees to a fresh and exciting two day line-up of non-stop entertainment at Montecasino, despite Covid-19 obstacles. PetExpo director Louis Kruger said: "We were delighted to see the members of the public return to a much-anticipated highlight on the pet-lovers event calendar last year, and this year will be an even more illustrious event, join us for three days of pet love, fun and celebration.'’

Pet enthusiasts can also look forward to an informative session, all while having fun with their pets and families. PetExpo. Picture: Supplied Aside from the cool accessories and pet attractions, be entertained by the KUSA-affiliated dog shows, sat shows and edutainment. Chat to dedicated preservation breeders committed to the future of their respective breeds and engage with experts ready to answer questions pertaining to health, nutrition, training, behavioural issues and more.

Marvel at the stamina, speed and agility of the dogs in the big ring as they show off their dancing ability. PetExpo. Picture: Supplied For those who won't be taking their pets along, be sure to collect a heap of treats to take home for you pooch, from the variety of options on offer. Cat lovers will enjoy three cat shows over the weekend, with more than one hundred cats presenting their feline breeds.