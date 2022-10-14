Protect your dog from canine parvovirus outbreaks with a simple vaccine schedule

Few things are as thrilling for dogs as being taken for a walk, whether it's around the block or at the neighbourhood park. Many dogs will soon be excitedly scampering around side-walks and park lanes once more when summer finally arrives.

Unfortunately, this also implies that dogs are getting exposed to bacteria, viruses, and parasites outside of their homes, whether directly or indirectly. Every animal in a shared animal space, which includes every suburban street, sidewalk, paved area, and park, leaves behind signs, some of which may be dangerous. Family-devastating canine parvovirus epidemics occur every year, says Dr Tarryn Dent, Business Unit Lead: Companion Animals at Zoetis South Africa (Zoetis), a global animal health company.

For both pets and their owners, it is a particularly painful and unpleasant condition. Dent states that dogs who have been exposed to the virus frequently have fever, severe gastrointestinal pain, and frequent episodes of vomiting and diarrhoea that frequently contain blood.

The canine parvovirus is very resilient. The highly contagious parvovirus can live in the environment for at least a year. It can be lethal and results in vomiting, bloody diarrhoea, and bone marrow suppression. Dogs that come into contact with tainted faeces or soil run the risk of contracting the virus. According to Dr Dent, many pet owners are unaware that dogs do not need to come into contact with other dogs to contract parvovirus, which is why vaccination is such a crucial tool in managing the disease. "This means that in an area where an infected dog has shed the virus in a park, for example, a year later, dogs visiting that area can be at risk of catching the virus," said Dr Dent.

Puppies with the infection are particularly defenceless and have a high mortality rate. Dogs may survive if symptoms are recognised right away, and they are transported to the nearest veterinarian. The good news is that there are therapies available, but they require extensive care for a number of days at a veterinary facility, can be quite expensive, and are frequently ineffective, stated Dent. Prevention is always preferable to cure

"Thousands of dogs and puppies died from parvovirus before vaccinations were created. Since then, vaccinations have been so effective at reducing the hazards associated with parvovirus,” said Dent. "Unfortunately, outbreaks will occur while illnesses like parvovirus still exist, which is why keeping vaccination schedules is still crucial. Because not every dog in the world is receiving vaccinations, these diseases aren't being wiped out, but pet owners can take steps to protect their animals.” Dent is a fervent supporter of vaccinations for domesticated pets. "In general, giving your dog the necessary vaccinations enhances their quality of life.