Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joked that their new puppy Gino wasn't allowed to attend the Golden Globes.
The 'Baywatch' star got the 'Sucker' hitmaker the German Shepherd on their first anniversary on December 1, 2019, and they already have a tiny mix-breed pup called Diana.
And when asked by E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the star-studded ceremony at The Beverly Hilton in California on Sunday whether the mutts travel with them, Nick quipped: "We thought about bringing them tonight, but they said no."
Priyanka said Nick had dropped hints about wanting a German Shepherd in particular.
She smiled: "Well Nick suggested that he wanted a you know, a big pup. I have a little pup called Diana, and I don't think she was enough for him. But he kept saying that we also need a German Shepherd. And he kind of dropped it a little bit, so I just got the dog."