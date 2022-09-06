Russell Brand devastated by death of beloved pet pooch

The 47-year-old comedian and motivational speaker says he and his wife Laura are feeling both "the love" they had for their spirited golden retriever and the immense "pain" that comes with losing a furry family member.

Alongside a sweet picture of Carly watching Russell swim in a lake, he shared: "Today our dog Carly died. We inherited her from her first owners (who had died) via a mate. She was a lovely dog, all full of spirit and joy and bounce (and farts and night-barking) me and Laura will miss her but carry the love we felt amidst this passing pain. Thanks for her lovely life Unknowable, Unquenchable Cosmic Force that makes all possible."

Brand is an animal rights activist and lives with Laura, 35, and their children Mabel, five, and Peggy, four, in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, and their home is an animal sanctuary.

Laura spilled in 2021: "We've got two dogs, eight cats and five chickens. One of our cats had six kittens — but they're not tiny any more. They're all over the place. But we're mad and fell in love with all of them."