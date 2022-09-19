‘Survivor SA’s’ Marian de Vos shares how she overcame her fear of dogs – and a photo of her ‘beast’ pit bull

Former “Survivor SA: Return of the Outcasts” member Marion de Vos opens up about overcoming her phobia for all animals and fear of dogs. De Vos, of Kuilsriver in Cape Town, was booted off “Survivor SA” on Day 38.

She first graced our screens on “Survivor SA: Champions” in 2013 . De Vos took to Instagram and shared a picture of her brown-and-white pit bull, which she captioned: “To me this picture represents growth … “It may sound silly but if you know me personally you would know I've always had a phobia for all animals and I was especially terrified of dogs!!!

“I really had a change of heart after having the pleasure of interacting with and learning about wild animals at the Mantis Founders Lodge during ‘Survivor’ filming. I walked away from that experience realising how ignorant I was about animals, and how I was the main reason for my fears based purely on my own assumptions. “Moral of the story: Ignorance has the ability to often keep us away from some the best things in life … If you're scared or unsure about something do your research and ask the questions, because who knows you might just find so much joy on the other side of ignorance. “Whatever it is that you fear – I hope you find the strength and courage to overcome it ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marian De Vos (@marian_devos) Her post received positive feedback from her followers: the.oyster.box.pearls wrote: “That so incredibly beautiful that, that experience was even more life changing than we saw! Welcome to the world of unconditional love! ❤️❤️❤️” gretchendricks wrote: “Another reason to love you 😘 I was self proclaimed ‘not a dog person’ until my husband & daughter convinced me that we needed to get a puppy 🐾 one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life. Beautiful things happen we open ourselves up to new experiences! 💖”

