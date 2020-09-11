TEARS to host its annual Sleepathon

TEARS Animal Rescue will be hosting its annual flagship fundraising event, the TEARS Sleepathon, will be taking place on Saturday the 14th, 21st and 28th of November 2020.

The event will be taking place over three separate dates in November for the sake of adhering to social distancing and Covid-19 health and safety regulations. Ticket sales will be limited to 65 per event.

Hosted at the TEARS Animal Rescue Shelters in Sunnydale, Cape Town, the Sleepover invites animal lovers of all ages to wear their hearts on their sleeping bags and spend a night cuddling with shelter dogs and cats.

A critical fundraising event for TEARS, the Sleepathon enables the organisation to operate its mobile clinic outreach programme and to provide essential veterinary and healthcare services, including free vaccinations and sterilisations, for pets from low-income communities.

Tickets cost R200 per person and can be bought online from Quicket. Participants are encouraged to sign up as individuals, as corporate teams, or as a family or group of friends with the task of raising funds leading up to their sleepover.