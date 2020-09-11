TEARS to host its annual Sleepathon
TEARS Animal Rescue will be hosting its annual flagship fundraising event, the TEARS Sleepathon, will be taking place on Saturday the 14th, 21st and 28th of November 2020.
The event will be taking place over three separate dates in November for the sake of adhering to social distancing and Covid-19 health and safety regulations. Ticket sales will be limited to 65 per event.
Hosted at the TEARS Animal Rescue Shelters in Sunnydale, Cape Town, the Sleepover invites animal lovers of all ages to wear their hearts on their sleeping bags and spend a night cuddling with shelter dogs and cats.
A critical fundraising event for TEARS, the Sleepathon enables the organisation to operate its mobile clinic outreach programme and to provide essential veterinary and healthcare services, including free vaccinations and sterilisations, for pets from low-income communities.
Tickets cost R200 per person and can be bought online from Quicket. Participants are encouraged to sign up as individuals, as corporate teams, or as a family or group of friends with the task of raising funds leading up to their sleepover.
Everyone is encouraged to bring sleeping bags and camping gear, as well as snacks and treats to make their sleepover as memorable as possible.
“The TEARS Sleepathon is one of our favourite and most important fundraising events of the year,” said Luke Kruyt, TEARS marketing co-ordinator.
“In addition to its’ role as a critical revenue generator for the organisation, it has a massive positive impact on the animals in our care. After all, a kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal.
“We like to believe that our ‘Sleepathoners’ also enjoy the experience as much as our shelter animals do, and we’ve been fortunate in the past to facilitate some adoptions as a direct result of the Sleepathon,” concluded Kruyt.
More info:
- Dates: Saturday November 14t, 21 and 28
- Venue: TEARS Animal Rescue Shelter (4 Lekkerwater Road, Sunnydale, Cape Town, 7975)
- Time: 18h00 (Saturday) and ends at 07h00 (Sunday)
- Tickets: https://qkt.io/IVUm4m
- Website: www.tears.org.za/sleepathon