The 5 human love languages but this Valentine's Day try focusing on giving love to your pet

According to research in the American Heart Association's journal, owning a dog increases people's chances of living longer. Dog owners had a 24% reduced risk of death from all causes, a 65% lower risk of dying from a heart attack, and a 31% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular reasons. Additionally, dogs are believed to reduce loneliness, depression, and anxiety.

To reciprocate the love our pets show us, we need to understand their expressions and explore what their unique love language looks like. Picture by MART PRODUCTION/Pexels We’ve all heard about the 5 love languages of people, but what about our pets? Turns out,they’re not all that different, says Sister Alet Joubert. Tail wagging, purring, cuddling, and barking. While cats and dogs may not be able to communicate affection in our language, that doesn't mean they can't show it any other way. “To reciprocate the love our pets show us, we need to understand their expressions and explore what their unique love language looks like.” Knowing your pet's love language can foster a healthier relationship between you and your pet, according to pet experts at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health South Africa.

Sr Joubert adds: “There are so many ways in which our pets express their desire to be closer to us.”

This month, learn how to speak your furry friend’s language by exploring all five aspects of love: Quality time Pets appreciate spending quality time with their owners, whether it be playing, going on walks, or simply sitting together as you both watch TV.

Physical touch Physical affection, such as hugging, caressing, and grooming, is in high demand for our furry pets. Cats frequently knead in their owners' laps as a calming gesture that they learned from feeding as babies. Gifts

While it's unlikely that your pets will appreciate the newest smartphone or expensive flowers, they do like good food, pet toys, and other types of admiration. Dog training sometimes includes a method that relies on scrumptious rewards. Acts of service Pets appreciate when their owners consistently tend to their basic needs, such as feeding at the same time, walking and grooming them to keep them fresh and chipper.