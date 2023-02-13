The 5 human love languages but this Valentine's Day try focusing on giving love to your pet

According to research in the American Heart Association's journal, owning a dog increases people's chances of living longer.
Dog owners had a 24% reduced risk of death from all causes, a 65% lower risk of dying from a heart attack, and a 31% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular reasons. Additionally, dogs are believed to reduce loneliness, depression, and anxiety.
What’s more, dogs are known to have a positive impact on anxiety, depression, and loneliness. Considering millennials are the most anxious generation on record and that 1 in 10 millennials live alone, it’s perhaps not surprising that we’re turning to canines for comfort.
Additionally, dogs have been shown to reduce anxiety, depression, and loneliness. Millennials are dubbed the most anxious generation on record, and that one in 10 live alone, perhaps turning to fur babies isn't such a far-fetched idea. In the spirit of self-love and celebrating love this wellness month, pet lovers can take into consideration the 5 love languages but pet edition.
We’ve all heard about the 5 love languages of people, but what about our pets? Turns out,they’re not all that different, says Sister Alet Joubert. Tail wagging, purring, cuddling, and barking. While cats and dogs may not be able to communicate affection in our language, that doesn't mean they can't show it any other way.
“To reciprocate the love our pets show us, we need to understand their expressions and explore what their unique love language looks like.”
Knowing your pet's love language can foster a healthier relationship between you and your pet, according to pet experts at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health South Africa.
Sr Joubert adds: “There are so many ways in which our pets express their desire to be closer to us.”
This month, learn how to speak your furry friend’s language by exploring all five aspects of love:
Quality time
Pets appreciate spending quality time with their owners, whether it be playing, going on walks, or simply sitting together as you both watch TV.
Physical touch
Physical affection, such as hugging, caressing, and grooming, is in high demand for our furry pets. Cats frequently knead in their owners' laps as a calming gesture that they learned from feeding as babies.
Gifts
While it's unlikely that your pets will appreciate the newest smartphone or expensive flowers, they do like good food, pet toys, and other types of admiration. Dog training sometimes includes a method that relies on scrumptious rewards.
Acts of service
Pets appreciate when their owners consistently tend to their basic needs, such as feeding at the same time, walking and grooming them to keep them fresh and chipper.
Words of affirmation
Animals respond more positively to vocal cues like praise or the use of their names. A study from researchers at John Hopkins University showed that dogs understand when humans are upset and go out of their way to comfort us.
Whether you’re lucky in love this year or spending the holiday single, read more articles on how dating your pet is the ideal Valentine.