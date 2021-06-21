WATCH: 'A Dog for Life' is a matchmaking show like never before

“A Dog for Life” is a brand new docu-series about the extraordinary bond between people their canine companions. The 13-part docu-reality show follows an incredible journey, as abandoned dogs find their new homes in and around Cape Town.

Through a quirky doggy dating process, the show host Sue White helps humans to look beyond the fluff and “fall in love with the one”. The dogs are a mix of scruffy, grubby, perky, goofy, beautiful, shy, boisterous, delinquent, and angelic. Commenting on the show, Samantha Gray, producer and co-directer of the show, says: “’A Dog for Life’ is a show about the extraordinary, very tangible bond between people and shelter dogs.”

She adds: “It is impossible to determine the rescuer from the rescued.” So, how does the matchmaking process on “A Dog for Life” work? White interviews potential families and then goes about looking for a fur baby at the partner shelters, that will match the different families’ lifestyles and needs.

The potential adopters divulge their reasons for wanting to be a pet parent. White then assesses their needs and compares them to her catalogue of hopeful dogs, curating a selection for them to choose from. Using unique techniques, White will match the temperament of the dog to the temperament of the home.

“Time and time again, through the stories we encountered, our paradigms continued to shift. We met people we ordinarily would not meet, and we fell in love with them. All of them. They shared their hearts so fully and openly,” explains Gray. “Some families and our interactions made us laugh until we cried and, with some, we wept. We stand in authority here, knowing with absolute certainty that dogs are the greatest rescuers of all. “We cannot call them ‘rescues’ – we, the humans, are the rescued.