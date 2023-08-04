WATCH: A Japanese man spent a whole R262,000 to transform into a dog - and now trolls are coming for him

A social media influencer, known as Toco to his followers, splashed out two million Yen (about R262,000) on a hyper life-like costume of a border collie. His life-long fantasy was always to become an animal, the Daily Mail reported.

Special suits and make-up company Zeppet was tasked with helping Toco realise his dream, and the company took 40 days to bring his vision to life. Sharing his transformation on his YouTube channel, Toco posted videos of himself playing in the backyard and performing tricks. And before you ask, yes, he does bite.

But once the videos made it onto the world wide web, online trolls started coming for him. In one video in particular, he’s seen venturing into the outside world in full dog mode where he gets to meet other people and fellow doggies. And since his story has made headlines around the globe, Toco’s realised there is a dark side to going viral.

Many have questioned his drastic transformation, while others accused him of being into a weird sex fetish.

In response to the online backlash, he told the Mail Online, “I'm just sad that people can think that. “I love animals and enjoy play-acting like a collie. This is my hobby, so I will carry on. It makes me happy and other people happy, too.” Despite the negative comments, Toco’s been a hit with real people and dogs.