WATCH: Adorable dog licking meat displayed on TV screen is the funniest thing you’ll see today

Sometimes a funny dog video is all it takes to make you smile and uplift your mood. A hilarious video of a dog trying to lick meat from a television screen which has gone viral, is surely doing the trick. Posted by Sharing travel on Twitter, the 13-second video has received over 9 million views and more than 11 000 retweets since publication.

In the clip, the dog is seen standing on its hind legs and resting its front paws on the television stand. It is enthralled by the meat displayed on the television and seen licking it quickly. The dog indeed put a smile on people’s faces as evident by the comments and responses received. Tweeps were quick in reacting to the video and came up with hilarious comments. This is Damn delicious!😋😋😋 pic.twitter.com/qCipKbKiCs — Sharing travel (@MyChinaTrip) June 19, 2022 One highlighted how the other dog appears to be utterly embarrassed by his friend’s actions. This user asked why the other dog was facing the wall. Another jumped in, saying it was the (main) dog’s stupidity that compelled his friend to hide his face.

Dog videos seem to be going viral regularly on the internet. Recently, an adorable dog seemed to be delivering food in a hilarious viral video. The short clip was posted on the Instagram page, Dogs of Instagram. The video was recorded by a pedestrian and shows a dog walking on the opposite street with a food packet in its mouth. The dog is wearing a leash but no one is accompanying the dog. “New delivery service in NYC,” says the caption of the video.