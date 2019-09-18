Daisy has become best of friends with nine-week-old Dexter, and his chum Fletcher, and the three now sleep in the same bed. Picture: YouTube.com

London - In a dog eat dog world, it makes the most heart-warming picture. This young beagle has formed such a close bond with a pair of kittens that she is even nursing them.

Daisy has become best of friends with nine-week-old Fletcher and his ginger chum Dexter, and the three now sleep in the same bed.

Owner Jane Whitton, 36, says Daisy is producing her own milk for the kittens. She added: "They’re best friends, they spend all of their time together. Daisy is their protector and mum."

Whitton said the bond between the animals began as soon as she brought the kittens home as new family pets.

She said: "They’ll run around the living room playing hide and seek with Daisy under the sofas. I think it’s the beginning of a lifelong friendship."

This is because the maternal instinct is so strong in dogs they will nurse the young of other animals if there is room in their litter. They will do it until the young are big enough to fend for themselves.

Daily Mail